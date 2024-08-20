LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville freshman Isaac Brown was named a preseason Freshman All-American by ESPN, the organization announced.





Brown, who enrolled at Louisville in January, has been a welcome addition to the backfield after joining the program from Homestead High School in Homestead, Fla.





A four-star prospect by 247 Sports, Brown was a coveted by running back by many Power 5 programs after rushing for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.





As a track athlete, Brown ran a 10.89 best in the 100-meter dash and also had a time of 10.97.





Brown is competing with Donald Chaney, Maurice Turner and Duke Watson for time in the backfield this season.



