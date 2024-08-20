PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU0M1NRNVFGMkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Brown Named a Preseason Freshman All-American

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville freshman Isaac Brown was named a preseason Freshman All-American by ESPN, the organization announced.


Brown, who enrolled at Louisville in January, has been a welcome addition to the backfield after joining the program from Homestead High School in Homestead, Fla.


A four-star prospect by 247 Sports, Brown was a coveted by running back by many Power 5 programs after rushing for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.


As a track athlete, Brown ran a 10.89 best in the 100-meter dash and also had a time of 10.97.


Brown is competing with Donald Chaney, Maurice Turner and Duke Watson for time in the backfield this season.


