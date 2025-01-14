Brown Named FWAA Freshman All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville true freshman running back Isaac Brown was named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American, the organization announced on Tuesday. He was honored as an all-purpose player.

The 5-foot-10 back becomes the 12th freshman to earn first team freshman All-American accolades in school history.

Brown led the Cardinals in rushing and touchdowns in his first season with the Cardinals while also earning second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades.

A native of Homestead, Fla., Brown recorded the second-most rushing yards by a freshman in the nation with 1,178 yards and 11 scores. He became the first true freshman in Louisville history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and set the school's freshman rushing record, surpassing Lamar Jackson's previous mark of 960 yards set during the 2015 season.

Brown logged five 100-yard rushing game during his true freshman season when he rushed for a season best 178 yards and two scores in the win over Kentucky and narrowly missed his sixth with 99 yards in the Sun Bowl against Washington. He became the only true freshman running back with two 150-yard rushing games in a season.