Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown met with the local media on Saturday afternoon. Over the course of his media session he addressed:

- How little effort and care was shown by last year's defense and how he's addressing it.

- How the defense is a one-gap defense and how that helps make the team more decisive and clarifies roles so guys can play more aggressively.

- Which players at each level of the defense are beginning to show out.

- What the "hustle tape" is, how players make it, and the consequences of not making it.

- Who makes the checks in his defense?

- Who on the offensive side of the ball is giving his defense trouble?



