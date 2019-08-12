News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 19:48:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Bryan Brown: "We're going to get to that football."

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown met with the local media on Saturday afternoon. Over the course of his media session he addressed:

- How little effort and care was shown by last year's defense and how he's addressing it.

- How the defense is a one-gap defense and how that helps make the team more decisive and clarifies roles so guys can play more aggressively.

- Which players at each level of the defense are beginning to show out.

- What the "hustle tape" is, how players make it, and the consequences of not making it.

- Who makes the checks in his defense?

- Who on the offensive side of the ball is giving his defense trouble?


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}