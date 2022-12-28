If you've been perusing the CardinalSports.com message boards over the last 7-10 days, this shouldn't be a surprise to you.

Louisville was in the market for a transfer quarterback, and now Louisville is out of the market for a transfer quarterback.

Jack Plummer, the former Purdue and California signal caller announced his commitment to Louisville on Wednesday night.

This has been all but a formality, as we've been reporting.



Plummer started nine games at Purdue under Jeff Brohm before heading to the PAC 12 to play at California.



Plummer has thrown for 6,500 yards, 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over three years at Purdue and one year at California.



The Cal transfer joins incoming freshman Pierce Clarkson and returners Brock Domann, and Khalib Johnson.

The UofL Football social media accounts have confirmed the addition of Jack Plummer.

