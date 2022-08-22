Caleb Chandler Named Associated Press Preseason All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville senior offensive guard Caleb Chandler has been named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American team, the AP announced Monday.





This is the third preseason All-American honor for Chandler, who also earned All-American honors from Athlon’s and Sporting News. Last season, Chandler earned first team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus, becoming only the second offensive lineman to garner such an honor.





To accompany his All-American selection, Chandler has also been named to the Lombardi and Outland Trophy Watch lists this preseason.





In his fourth season with the Cards, Chandler became only the second UofL offensive lineman to earn first team All-ACC accolades, joining former teammate Mekhi Becton, who was a first team all-league selection at offensive tackle in 2019.





Chandler graded out over 85 percent in all 13 games a year ago and helped lead one of the nation's top offensive units. The Cardinals averaged 212.9 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 450.2 yards per game and averaged 31.9 points per contest.





The fifth-year senior enters the 2022 season with 37-straight starts dating back to the 2019 season.







