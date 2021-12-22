Caleb Chandler Named PFF First Team All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler was named a first team All-American by Pro Football Focus on Wednesday.





Chandler became the first UofL offensive lineman since 1994 to earn first team All-American accolades, joining former UofL lineman Roman Oben. A native of Jefferson, Ga., Chandler graded out over 85 percent in all 12 games and helped lead one of the nation's top offensive units. The three-year starter has started 36-straight games since 2019.





The Cardinals averaged 211.3 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 450.2 yards per game and averaged 31.9 points per contest.





According to PFF, Chandler earned pass-blocking grades of better than 90 percent, becoming only Power 5 guard in the nation to accomplish such a feat.





The Cardinals take on Air Force in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m.