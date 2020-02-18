There are five scholarship players to man the defensive end position on Louisville's roster in 2020, one is a former walk-on, one is on his last year of eligibility, and one is a JUCO with three years to play two. To say that defensive end is a priority for the 2021 cycle is an understatement. As things stand right now Louisville is in a good spot for a few highly coveted targets but can they hold their ground when the blue bloods start offering? Six-foot-four, 255-pound Travali Price from Lincolnton, North Carolina is a good case study.

Louisville was the fourth Power-Five program to offer 2021 3-star defensive end Travali Price on May 28th, 2019. South Carolina was Price's first on May third. Over the past 48 hours he added offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, and UCF. Currently Price holds 15 Power-Five offers and 19 total.

Gunter Brewer was Price's initial point of contact dating back to shortly after his arrival at Louisville, just over a year ago. Defensive line coach Mark Ivey joined the mix shortly thereafter. The two parties have a long standing relationship dating back roughly ten months and Price visited Louisville for the Virginia game. Based on the amount of time committed and the fact Price has been on campus for a game he can be considered one of the Cards' priority recruits.

"(Coach Brewer and I) are good! He's very down to earth. Also, I have a good relationship with (defensive line) coach (Mark) Ivey. We had a great conversation when I was there during the Virginia game," proclaimed Price, "Louisville is nice. Great facility, great atmosphere. I liked Louisville. They are on the list."

Those comments were made on December 4th in a conversation between Price and cardinalsports.com. Things change fast during a recruiting cycle and since then Price has added Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia and the aforementioned trio of OU, PSU, and UCF. So is Louisville still in contention?

"We talk all the time, I don't have another visit set up yet but we're coming," replied Price when I followed up with him to gauge his current interest in Louisville.

With the recent influx of offers and the likely possibility that more are coming for Price, will Louisville remain steadfast and continue to build on the long standing relationship they've established? Clearly there is mutual interest between the two parties but to what extent? Will Price's interest diminish once the bigger schools come calling or after he steps on campus in Norman or Happy Valley? Situations like this create a sort of crossroads for a coaching staff to navigate. The question has now become whether or not to double down and spend more time recruiting Price or to cut bait and mitigate the time and resources lost and pursue other options?

Last year Louisville chose to double down a few times and were rewarded for their devotion. They flipped three-star Lovie Jenkins from Tennessee and then staved off a late charge by Pitt to sign him. The Cards were the 4th Power-Five school to offer but their relationship had been established months before and they kept recruiting him throughout the cycle. Christian Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of current Louisville receiver Dez Fitzpatrick flipped to Louisville from Washington State. Louisville was Fitzpatrick's first Power-Five offer back in 2016 under Petrino's. Satterfield's staff continued the pursuit for the younger Fitzpatrick, and assisted by their explosive passing attack, were able to secure his signature. Louisville's vertical passing attack, and Kentucky's lack thereof, also played a pivotal role in Jordan Watkins' decision to flip from the Wildcats to the Cards. These three recruitments proved that Louisville can keep the gas down and win the race.

When they weren't flipping other teams commits the Cards were busy fending off competitors who tried to flip theirs. North Carolina State tried to poach defensive tackle Henry Bryant and even had him on campus the weekend before signing but to no avail as he signed with Louisville. Miami made a late push for guard Kobe Baynes, but they failed. In what may prove to be the biggest win for the 2020 class, Louisville also defeated Florida State, Kansas State, and Virginia Tech to ink highly coveted junior college defensive end Yaya Diaby, outright.

On the flip side, Louisville lost longtime cornerback commit Ronald Delancey to Nebraska. The 3-star Miami Northwestern product had been committed to Louisville since February before flipping to the Huskers in October. The Cards were his second offer. They replaced him on signing day with Marqui Lowery who held no other Power Five offers besides Louisville. The next commit to back off his pledge was inside linebacker Khatvian Franks who committed to Louisville on June, 5th, de-committed on November 11th, then signed with Georgia Tech on December 18th. They did not sign an inside backer to replace him and will most likely look to the transfer market to fill the void. Then on signing day the Cards lost 4-star quarterback Chubba Purdy to FSU which really put a damper on the festivities, to say the least.

Overall, last year's class showed that Louisville may lose some, but they won more when it came to holding on to verbal commits. They also showed the ability to continuously pursue prospects committed to SEC schools (and Washington State) and flip them. All that being said however, Louisville finished 40th in the nation and that isn't good enough to get a program out of the middle of the road and into playoff contention.

The real issue that landed the cards at number 40 in the rivals rankings was losing out on recruits they identified early but who decided to commit and ultimately sign elsewhere. This caused them to regroup and find back up plans mid cycle. Because of that they wound up signing eight players with no other Power-Five offers. This begs a number of questions. First, did Louisville reach on these players or did they find eight diamonds in the rough that no other Power-Five staff uncovered, or did they take eight prospects only they thought could play at their level? We'll find out in a few years but these kind of questions can be avoided if they win the head to head battles early in the cycle and don't have to rely on offering back up plans.

One position that sorely needs fortification is defensive end. There are five scholarship players to man the position on Louisville's roster right now. One is a former walk-on, one is gone after this year, and one is a JUCO with three years to play two. To say that defensive end is a priority for the 2021 cycle is an understatement. Defensive tackle is always at a premium as well and Price has the frame to add some weight and move there if needed, which makes him all the more valuable. As things stand right now Louisville is doing well with a number of prospects like Price who Louisville identified early but are on the verge of becoming hot commodities who are about to see their recruitments intensify. It may be fight or flight time when it comes to Price. Considering the need for players like Price and the lack thereof in the market Louisville is going to have to be fighters more often than not.