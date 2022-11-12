LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Friday the signing of hometown product Kaleb Glenn to a national letter of intent in the 2023 class.





The 6-foot-6 wing forward Glenn is originally from Louisville and spent his first three years of high school at Louisville Male before transferring to La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., for his upcoming senior season.





“Kaleb is not just a really good player, but a high-character person who can play multiple positions, loves the game and plays it with a passion,” Louisville head coach Kenny Payne said. “It will be a joy to coach him and have him be a part of the beginning stages of the culture we want to build. He brings versatility, is an excellent rebounder for a wing and an elite defender, and can play the 2, 3 or 4. He understands the tradition of our program being from Louisville, and it’s great to keep one of our own at home.”





Glenn averaged 21.6 points and 12.6 rebounds (fifth in the state) last season as a junior at Louisville Male, shooting 64.4% from the field and 36% from deep. He was named Seventh Region Player of the Year and a First-Team All-State selection by the Courier Journal.





Glenn’s game-winning jumper propelled Male to a triple-overtime victory in the region championship and a spot in the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs finished the season at 28-6.





As a sophomore, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds while shooting 71% from the field. He was named First-Team All-State and a MaxPreps All-American.



