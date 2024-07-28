LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball is slated to play two exhibition games as a part of the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League beginning on Tuesday.





The Cardinals will play against Bahamas Select on Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET. Louisville will finish the trip against the University of Calgary Dinos on Thursday, August 1 at 12 p.m. ET.





GAME INFO

Bahamas Exhibition Game 1

Louisville vs. Bahamas Select

July 30, 2024 | 7 p.m. ET

Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center | Nassau, Bahamas





Bahamas Exhibition Game 2

Louisville vs. Calgary Dinos

August 1, 2024 | 12 p.m. ET

Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center | Nassau, Bahamas





MEDIA INFO

Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship); Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Jody Demling, analysis)





Watch: Floyd Street Media YouTube (Rob Dauster & Terrence Oglesby); Game 1 | Game 2





Live Stats: Game 1 | Game 2





TOP STORYLINES

UofL men’s basketball is entering its first season under head coach Pat Kelsey. Kelsey, hired on March 28, holds a career record of 261-122 over his 12-season head coaching career. Kelsey and his staff overhauled nearly the entire roster and returns virtually zero percent of every statistical category from 2023-24. Louisville recruited one of the top transfer classes in the country according to 247Sports and On3.Four of Louisville’s transfers have scored at least 1,000 career points at the Division I level (Reyne Smith, Terrence Edwards Jr., Aboubacar Traore, Chucky Hepburn) Six of Louisville’s transfers have played over 2,000 minutes at the Division I level (Noah Waterman, Chucky Hepburn, Aboubacar Traore, Aly Khalifa, Terrence Edwards Jr., Reyne Smith) 10 of UofL’s players on the 2024-25 roster were on teams that played in the 2024 NCAA Tournament The roster has made at least 13 NCAA Division I Tournament appearances total at their previous schools, playing in 19 NCAA Tournament games across their careers



