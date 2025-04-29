Cardinals Place Six Student-Athletes on All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – UofL men’s basketball placed six student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Team for the second consecutive year.

Frank Anselem-Ibe, Chucky Hepburn, J’Vonne Hadley, Reyne Smith, Aboubacar Traore and Noah Waterman were all selected to the Academic Team. Incoming Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely was also tabbed to the team.

UofL has earned 60 selections on the academic team in the Cardinals’ 11 seasons in the ACC.

Louisville was one of five programs in the league to have at least six picks to the 2024-25 All-ACC Academic team.

To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must have earned at least a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.0 cumulative average during his academic career, while also appearing in at least 50% of the team's contests. The men's basketball team has attained a collective 3.0 GPA or better for 28 of the last 33 semesters, including a 3.334 cumulative team mark for the Fall 2024 semester.