Cardinals Return to Postseason, Earn No. 2 Seed in Nashville Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team is back in the postseason as the 2025 NCAA Tournament field was announced on Monday.

The Cardinals will be the No. 2 seed in the Nashville regional, hosted by Vanderbilt. Louisville will square off with No. 3 seed East Tennessee State in the opening round on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

Vanderbilt is the top seed in the regional and the No. 1 national seed. The Commodores will take on No. 4 seed Wright State in the other first round contest.

For the Cardinals, this is a return to the postseason after missing out each of the last two seasons. This marks the 15th postseason appearance for the Cards, 14 of which have come during Dan McDonnell's 19 seasons in charge.

Louisville's last NCAA appearance in 2022 saw the Cardinals win a home regional before losing a pair of one-run games at Texas A&M in the super regional round.

The Cardinals own a 35-21 overall record this spring and were 15-15 in the ACC, a league that received nine bids on Monday.