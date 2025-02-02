Cardinals Stumble at Georgia Tech, 77-70

ATLANTA – The No. 21/22 Louisville men’s basketball team fell to Georgia Tech 70-77 Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion, snapping a 10-game winning streak.

"I give Georgia Tech a ton of credit the team and the staff did an outstanding job; had their guys ready,” said head coach Pat Kelsey. “They had a really good scheme, the kids played extremely hard. I thought the atmosphere was awesome and they were the better team tonight."

Louisville jumped out to an early 31-18 advantage midway through the first half that spanned over seven minutes leading to a 19-2 run, jumpstarted by Chucky Hepburn who scored 10 of his 17 points during the run. Georgia Tech trimmed the lead to seven after a 7-0 run with 3:27 until halftime to put the score at 31-24.

The Cardinals responded to end the half after a three-point basket by Reyne Smith and a jumper by Hepburn gave UofL a 38-27 advantage going into the locker room.

Coming out of the half, the Yellow Jackets used a 10-0 run to tie the game at 49 with 12:48 remaining in the game. Louisville quickly regained the lead off a layup by J’Vonne Hadley to put the Cardinals back in front 52-51.

It was only a matter of seconds before Georgia Tech reclaimed the lead and never looked back, leading by as much as nine with 3:20 remaining in the game.

Terrence Edwards and Hepburn each made a pair of free throws to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to just four at 74-70 with 1:09 left in regulation.

The Cards comeback efforts ultimately fell short as Georgia Tech’s Duncan Powell knocked down three consecutive free throws to seal a 77-70 victory.

Terrence Edwards led the Cardinals with 22 points on 8-16 shooting to go along with three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes of action.

The Yellow Jacket’s Lance Terry scored a game high 23 points, on 9-20 shooting, netting four triples on the afternoon.

UofL will return to action Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Boston College with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on the ACC Network.



