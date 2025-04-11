Cardinals Walk Off Kentucky in Battle of the Bluegrass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 11th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team walked off with a 4-3 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday night in the Battle of the Bluegrass at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The win was the fifth walk-off victory for the Cardinals this season and extended their winning streak to six.

Louisville (25-7) squandered an opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the ninth with a pair of baserunning miscues.

Kentucky (18-12) then plated an unearned run in the top of the 10th inning to get within three outs of a victory.

Lucas Moore led off the bottom half of the 10th with a walk and Garret Pike singled through the middle with one out to put the tying and winning runs on.

After a pitching change, Jake Munroe hit the first pitch he saw through the left side to bring Moore home and tie the game. Eddie King Jr. then stepped to the plate and hit an 0-2 pitch back through the middle for the walk-off win.

King was 2-for-4 on the night, driving in two of the four Louisville runs. Alex Alicea led the Cardinals with three hits in the win.

Jack Brown (4-3) picked up the win after recording the final out of the 10th. TJ Schlageter allowed one run over two innings in his second consecutive midweek start.

Jake Schweitzer, Brennyn Cutts, Ty Starke and Tucker Biven all turned in scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

Kentucky jumped on the board first with a two-out single in the second inning, but the Cardinals got the run right back in the bottom half. Munroe led off with a triple and King immediately drove him in with his first hit of the night.

Zion Rose gave the Cardinals their first lead of the night with a run-scoring single in the fifth. However, Kentucky answered with a run in the sixth to tie it back up.

Louisville will head on the road for three games at NC State this weekend. The series gets underway on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in Raleigh.