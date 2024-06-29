LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey announced Friday that the program will play two games as a part of a foreign exhibition tour in the Bahamas later this summer.





“I’m excited for our team to participate in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League in just a few weeks,” said Kelsey. “We’ve brought so many new pieces to our program and the practice and playing time this trip will allow us is invaluable to our team. It will be a vital time for us on the court, but it will also give us plenty of opportunities to gel off the court as well. I hope by taking this trip, we have a real advantage when it comes time to start practicing in the fall.”





Louisville will play against international competition as part of the 2024 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League managed by veteran sports marketing firm bdG Sports. The Cardinals will arrive Sunday, July 28 at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center onsite at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, Bahamas. UofL will play two games before returning home to the United States on Friday, August 2.





The international opponents for the two games have yet to be determined.





The Cardinals last participated in a foreign trip in August of 2015 when they traveled to Puerto Rico to play a series of games against the national teams from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.





Prior to that 2015 trip, Louisville participated in a foreign trip to the Bahamas in August of 2011.





UofL will have 10 days of practice at home prior to leaving for the foreign trip. The Cardinals will travel back to the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 27-29.





Louisville fans interested in attending the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League can request additional details on fan packages by emailing info@bahamarhoops.com. Packages include accommodations, at the Baha Mar resort, welcome reception tickets, game tickets, breakfast vouches and other amenities. Game tickets will be available for purchase in advance at www.bahamarhoops.com beginning Tuesday, June 25 or at the door on game dates.





2024 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League Schedule

Tuesday, July 30th – Time TBD

Game 1 vs. TBD

Thursday, August 1st – Time TBD

Game 2 vs. TBD





