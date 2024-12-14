Cards Add a Pair of Offensive Linemen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football program added a pair of offensive linemen with the signings of Naeer Jackson and Mahamane Moussa on Friday.

Jackson started the last 24 games for FIU over the course of the last two seasons. An All-CUSA Preseason Third Team selection, Jackson started 12 games at guard for the Panthers in 2024 and started all 12 contests during the 2023 campaign.

A transfer from Purdue, Moussa has started the last three seasons for the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder has appeared in 40 games while earning 30 starts at left tackle and left guard during his time at Purdue, two of which came under current UofL head coach Jeff Brohm, who was at Purdue during the 2021-22 seasons. The redshirt senior has one season remaining after starting all 12 games at the left guard position at Purdue. In 2023, he helped pave the way the for the Boilermakers to lead the Big Ten in rushing in conference games (184.6 ypg), while rushing for 2,029 yards, the most since 2012. He played in 14 games with nine starts in 2022 where he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.





The two signings were the first two transfer portal additions to the 2025 roster.



