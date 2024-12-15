Cards Add Darius Thomas to the 2025 Signing Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Linebacker Darius Thomas, a transfer from Western Kentucky, has signed with the University of Louisville football program on Saturday, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced.





A 6-foot-2 defensive standout, Thomas started all 12 games for the Hilltoppers during the 2024 season, leading WKU to the Conference USA title game. The product of Miramar, Fla., was fourth on the team in tackles with 54, while also registering 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as he guided the ‘Toppers to the Boca Raton Bowl.





Thomas recorded a career high 10 tackles this year in a loss to Louisiana Tech and was credited with six tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in a win over Kennesaw State.





Prior to missing the 2023 season due to injury, Thomas played eight games during his freshman season in 2022, which was highlighted by a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown. He recorded nine tackles that year and helped WKU lead the defense in forced turnovers and defensive touchdowns.





Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, Thomas played scholastically at Miramar High.



