Cards Add Depth to the Offensive Line with the Signing of Flores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Michael Flores, a two-year starter on the offensive line, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Monday.

Flores started 22 games between stops at Old Dominion and Dartmouth.

In 2024, Flores played in all 12 games at center helping ODU lead the Sun Belt Conference in rushing yards per game (209.8) and were second with 27 rushing touchdowns.

Flores didn't play during the 2023 season after transferring from Dartmouth after the conclusion of the 2022 season. In 2022, he started all 10 games at right guard for the Big Green and earned CSC All-District honors. He saw action in seven games in 2021.

Flores is the 21st member of the transfer portal to sign with the Cardinals.

His brother, John Paul, played the Cardinals during the 2023 season as a reserve offensive lineman.



