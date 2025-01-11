Cards Add Gordon to the 2025 Signing Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Corey Gordon, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Thursday.

A transfer from Baylor, Gordon played in 25 games for the Bears with seven starts over the last two seasons. The rising redshirt junior totaled 64 tackles and three interceptions during his career at Baylor.

In 2024, Gordon was seventh on the team with 34 tackles and was tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. The Oklahoma City, Okla., native tallied a season high five tackles twice in games versus Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

Gordon also played in 11 games with four starts in 2023, totaling 30 tackles, including one for a loss and four pass break-ups. He recorded six tackles vs. No. 12/12 Utah, registered five tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass break-up at No. 25 Kansas State and a season-best seven stops against TCU.

A graduate of Putnam West High School, Gordon was rated a three-star recruit by each of the three major recruiting sites and ranked as the No. 16 player in Oklahoma and No. 59 safety in the country by 247Sports.



