Cards Add Three More Transfers to the 2025 Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football program added three more signees to the 2025 Signing Class, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Sunday.

Safety JoJo Evans, a transfer from FIU, offensive lineman Jordan Church, a transfer from Florida Atlantic, and defensive back Jabari Mack, a transfer Jacksonville State, all signed with the Cardinals to up the total in the 2025 class to 13.

Evans, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, will play at his fourth school after transferring from FIU, Kent State and Marshall. Last season, Evans played in all 12 games at safety for FIU where he totaled 41 tackles and a pair of interceptions. After not playing in 2023, Evans was credited with 83 tackles and 3.5 tackles loss in 11 starts at Kent State, which included a 10-tackle game at No. 1 Georgia.

Prior to his single season at Kent State, Evans played in 17 games over two seasons at Marshall, which included 21 tackles during the 2021 campaign.

Church joins the Cards after two years at Florida Atlantic. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder started all 12 games at left guard for the Owls and gave up just three sacks in 739 overall snaps during the 2024 season, in which he was named a College Football Network third-team All-AAC performer.

A native of Fort Myers, Fla., Church started his high school career at Fort Myers but played his final season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. During his junior season, Church was named a News-Press SW Florida Offensive Player of the Year nominee during a season in which he failed to give up a sack from the left tackle position at Dunbar.

Mack, a 6-1, 185-pounder, spent three seasons with Jacksonville State, and guided the Gamecocks to a Conference USA Championship. Playing in 13 games, six as a starter, tallied a conference-best 11 pass break ups, recorded two interceptions (including one for a touchdown), and was credited with 32 tackles. He finished the regular season ranked 19th nationally with 13 passes defended.

During Jacksonville’s first season at the FBS level in 2023, Mack totaled 17 tackles (11 solo), three pass breakup and an interception in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury.

As a true freshman in 2022, Mack appeared in all 11 games and finished with 14 tackles (10 solo), two pass breakups and an interception.



