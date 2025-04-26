Cards Add TreyShun Hurry to the 2025 Roster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – TreyShun Hurry, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Thursday.

Hurry spent one season at San Jose State where he caught 28 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans. He recorded a season-high four catches for 62 yards in The Hawai‘i Bowl vs. South Florida and equaled a season-best with four receptions against Stanford, including an 18-yard touchdown catch with 1:55 remaining to defeat Stanford 34-31.

Before his lone season at San Jose State, Hurry recorded 29 catches for 384 yards and one touchdown during the 2023 campaign at Weber State, including a 115-yard performance against Eastern Washington. He played in three games during his redshirt season in 2022.

A three-star transfer prospect, Hurry received offers from Baylor, BYU, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, USF and West Virginia.