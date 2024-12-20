Cards Add Two More Pieces to the 2025 Roster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program continues to add to its roster with the addition of offensive lineman Carter Guillaume and safety Rodney Johnson, the program announced on Friday. The Cardinals have added nine players to the roster during the signing period.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Guillaume was a freshman All-American offensive lineman at Southeast Missouri State where he started all 11 games at left guard and was named to the FCS Football Central Freshman All-American team. He helped guide his team to a piece of the Big South-OVC Championship and his team was ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation and advanced to the FCS playoffs.

As an offensive unit, the Redhawks ranked fourth nationally in passing offense and led the Big South-OVC and ranked 30th in the country in fewest sacks allowed.

Guillaume, a 6-foot-2, 285-pounder, was a two-time All-State honoree at St. Xavier and served as one of the team captains.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, played in all 12 games and led the Jaguars to the SWAC Western Division Championship, falling to Jackson State in the SWAC title game. Johnson recorded 35 tackles and one interception in guiding the Jags to an 8-5 overall record.

As a junior, Johnson played in all 11 games and was credited with 43 tackles and five pass break-ups, while also playing in seven games and totaling 11 tackles as a sophomore in 2022.

Prior to playing three seasons at Southern, Johnson spent one year at Stephen F. Austin.

Scholastically, Johnson attended Edna Karr High School, where he was a part of a four-time state championship team and was a national champion in track and field and was a three-time All-American.



