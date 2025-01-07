Cards Add Two Pieces to Bolster 2025 Defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program inked two additional pieces to bolster its defense for the 2025 season with the signings of defensive back Justin Agu and linebacker Kalib Perry.

Agu, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound transfer from Louisiana, joins the Cardinals after playing in 21 games for the Ragin' Cajuns, while Perry, a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder, signed after playing three seasons at Tennessee.

A Prairieville, La., native, Agu is coming off his best season in 2024. Appearing in 12 games, with 10 starts, Agu collected 36 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in guiding the Ragin Cajuns to the conference title games this past season.

Agu signed with the Ragin' Cajuns as a Class of 2021 prospect, but didn't garner any action in 2021 or 2022. Seeing his first extensive playing time in 2023, Agu appeared in nine games while registering 13 tackles (11 solo), one for loss and a pass break up. Perry was a standout linebacker for the Volunteers, recording 61 tackles in 36 games since joining the program in 2022.

In 2024, Perry recorded a career best 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in 12 games with three starts. The Rock Hill, S.C., native made starts against Florida and Alabama in October and then in the College Football Playoff first-round loss at Ohio State, where he made four tackles.

Perry played double-digit snaps in 10 games this season, including SEC contests against Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. He played 234 snaps on the year, the fourth-most among linebackers.

In 2023, Perry had 21 tackles and was credited with 14 tackles as a freshman in 2022. Perry played on special teams as a newcomer and blocked a punt against Kentucky during his first season in 2022. He added a second blocked kick against Vanderbilt.

Playing his last scholastic season at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., Perry recorded 85 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss as a senior in 2021 following a huge junior season when he was credited with 140 tackles and one interception.