Cards Bolster the Defensive Line with the Signing of Lerry Lawson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program continued to bolster its offensive and defensive line with the recent signing of defensive tackle Jerry Lawson to the 2025 Signing Class. It’s the fifth linemen to sign with the Cardinals during the signing period.

The Abilene Christian transfer is coming off his best season and was considered one of the top defensive linemen at the FCS level. Starting all 14 games for the Wildcats, Lawson closed the year with 65 tackles (31 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, both of which led the team. He was credited with a career high nine tackles in a 24-22 win over Northern Colorado and totaled a season best 2.0 sacks against Stephen F. Austin.

As a freshman in 2023, Lawson played in 11 games, making seven starts. He recorded 41 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in his first season. He registered three or more tackles in seven games as a true freshman.

A three-year letterwinner at Breckenridge High in Breckenridge, Texas, Lawson played running back and defensive line , where he rushed for 1,637 yards and 29 total touchdowns and recorded 147 tackles and 10 sacks on defense.

Lawson is the seventh addition out of the transfer portal for UofL head coach Jeff Brohm.