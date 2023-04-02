RALEIGH, N.C. – The eighth-ranked University of Louisville baseball team picked up a 6-1 victory at NC State in the weekend series finale on Sunday.



Louisville (21-6, 4-5 ACC) used a strong pitching performance from Carson Liggett and three two-run innings to snap a modest two-game losing streak.



Liggett (6-0) gave the Cardinals 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and striking out four. Riley Phillips struck out three in 2.2 innings out of the bullpen and Tate Kuehner took care of the final three outs to record the win.



After a scoreless first three innings, the Cardinals offense used the longball to start the scoring. Jack Payton sent a ball into the right-centerfield bullpen leading off the fourth for his seventh home run of the year. Patrick Forbes then followed it with a solo shot of his own off the batter's eye to make it a 2-0 game.



NC State (20-8, 5-7) plated a run in the bottom half of the inning, but the Cards had an immediate answer. With runners in scoring position and two down, Payton rolled a ball up the middle that was mishandled by the NC State shortstop, and both runners were able to touch the plate.



Still leading 4-1 after seven, the Cardinals added on in the eighth. Louisville grabbed a leadoff single but had the runner still on second with two down. The Cards then took advantage of control issues by the Wolfpack pitchers, using a hit by pitch and three consecutive walks to push two runs across the plate to make it a five-run game.



The Louisville pitching staff handled the rest, recording its 13th game this season with two runs or fewer allowed.



Payton had a pair of hits on the day and had his hand in five of the six runs that scored for the Cardinals.



Louisville now returns home, where it will play the next eight games beginning with Lipscomb on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.