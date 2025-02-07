Louisville Bounces Back with 84-58 Victory

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team bounced back with a 84-58 win over Boston College on Wednesday night at Boston College. The win marked the Cardinals' 10th conference win of the season as they continue in ACC play.

“Earl Grant is a friend of mine,” said head coach Pat Kelsey. “I followed him at Charleston, and he was a tough act to follow for a lot of reasons. He’s a really good coach and an unbelievably classy individual. Class act, class personified. There are so many people in Charleston in my first year that told me Earl Grant stories. He’s doing a great job up here. The last two games they’re playing as well as they have all year long. He had a really tough injury with his big kid before the game but I know he’ll get those guys back on the right track. I’m proud of our players. They showed a lot of resiliency and toughness in overcoming the loss last Saturday in Atlanta and with Chucky (Hepburn) going down early in the second half, the guys all really rallied around each other and stepped up. Terrence (Edwards Jr.) for one, assumed the total point guard minutes from that point, but we essentially had two point guards on the floor at all times anyway because he’s phenomenal in the pick and roll, he makes people around him better, he’s Steady Eddy and a big shot maker so I’m really proud of how he stepped up. Fortunate to get the win and got another tough one coming up on Saturday.”

J’Vonne Hadley led all scorers with 22 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting, while Terrence Edwards Jr. contributed 19 points and eight rebounds.

Louisville set the tone early with a dominant 12-0 run to take a 16-4 lead. Aboubacar Traore started the surge with four quick points, and Chucky Hepburn capped it off with back-to-back three-pointers.

Hepburn closed the first half with a layup, sending the Cardinals into the break with a 41-31 advantage. This marked Louisville’s 13th consecutive halftime lead in ACC play, its longest streak since 1984.

The Cardinals maintained their momentum in the second half, using a 17-2 run late in the second half to extend their lead to 26 points during the run, and as high as 27 in the rest of the game. Louisville's defensive intensity limited Boston College to just 38.3% shooting from the field and forced 14 turnovers.

Donavan Hand Jr. led Boston College with 19 points, while Jayden Hastings added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds. The Eagles struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 6-of-20 (30%) from three-point range.

Despite shooting just 39.1% from deep, Louisville controlled the game with a 50% overall field goal percentage and dominated the glass with a 44-32 rebounding advantage. The Cardinals also capitalized on Boston College’s turnovers, scoring 16 points.

The Cardinals will return home for their next ACC matchup, hosting Miami on Saturday at 2pm. The game will be televised on ESPN2.



