After a comeback win against Xavier on Tuesday night, Louisville is set to host Western Michigan starting today for a three game series at Jim Patterson Stadium. Unfortunately, the weather on Friday and Saturday will not be on our side, but Sunday should be another beautiful day for baseball in The Ville. It will be a great opportunity to catch some baseball before heading to the Yum! Center to watch the Cards take on the Hokies Sunday evening.





Western Michigan comes into the series with a 5-2 record, with four of their wins coming against Alabama A&M and the other against USC. Alabama A&M finished last season 15-34 and has started this year at 0-10, so I don’t put much stock in Western Michigan beating up on them four times last weekend.





Game Notes

- Louisville has an all-time record of 5-22 against Western Michigan. The Cards are 4-1 in the last 5 meetings and won the last outing 6-1 in the 2016 NCAA Regionals.

- Louisville currently ranks 3rd in the country in doubles with 26.

- The Cardinals pitching staff is currently striking out 13.2 batters over 9 innings, which is 3rd best in the nation.

- Michael Kirian has four saves on the season, which is tied for best in the country.

- Levi Usher leads the ACC in stolen bases and has made a smooth transition from JUCO in to Dan McDonnell's program.

- Ben Metzinger has recorded 6 hits over the past two games. Talk about someone taking advantage of an opportunity, he is making it difficult to keep him out of the lineup.

- Danny Oriente is the only Louisville player to reach safely in all 8 games this year and enters the weekend series with a 5 game hitting streak.

- The Louisville offense is picking up, scoring 22 runs and recording 31 hits over the last two games.

- WMU comes into the series with 11 errors in 7 games. If the Cards put the ball in play this weekend, good things will happen.

- Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the 40's so don't look for the ball to travel very well.





Schedule

Friday at 2:00pm (Game time was changed due to weather) on ACCNX and 1450AM

Lou: Reid Detmers (2-0, 0.82 ERA)

WMU: Brady Miller (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Promotion: Budweiser Two Buck Night





Good luck with this, WMU.