CardinalSports - Cards in the NBA: Donovan Mitchell continues to shine

Behind the success of Donovan Mitchell and Terry Rozier, former Cards are making names for themselves in the NBA. Let's take a look at the numbers from the 2020-2021 season:

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

In 48 games played, Donovan Mitchell is having a career year for the Utah Jazz. The former Louisville standout is averaging 25.8 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Mitchell was selected to his second NBA All-Star game this year, building off of last year's honor. The Jazz signed Mitchell to a max extension prior to the start of the 2020-2021 season. Mitchell is shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range, and is shooting over 43 percent from the field. Mitchell is coming off of a 41-point performance in an overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns last night. Despite the loss, the Jazz sit at the top of the standings in the Western Conference with 38-13 record, and are poised to make a deep playoff run.

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

Another former Card who is having a breakout year is Terry Rozier with the Charlotte Hornets. In 48 games, Rozier is averaging over 20 points per outing to go along with 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Rozier is shooting a career-best 46.4 percent from the field, and is shooting at a 40.5 percent clip from the outside. Maybe more impressive than Rozier's individual stats is the success of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are now 26-24, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Montrezl Harrell, LA Lakers

Moving teams, but staying in the same city is what transpired for Harrell in the offseason. Harrell's deal with the Clippers expired, and the Lakers swooped in to pick up the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year. With the Lakers, Harrell has played in 51 games, and is averaging 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. Harrell has continued to come off the bench for the Lakers, as he did with the Clippers. Harrell is still playing close to 25 minutes per game. The Lakers are currently 32-19 and fifth in the Western Conference.

Damion Lee, Golden State Warriors

Finding an increased role due to Klay Thompson being out for the year, Damion Lee is firmly in the rotation. Lee has played in 51 games, averaging 6.4 points per game in nearly 19 minutes of game action. The former Louisville graduate transfer has found a niche with a historic franchise, proving he can be a serviceable second unit guy.

Gorgui Dieng, San Antonio Spurs

Dieng played his first seven years in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and has bounced around several teams since. Dieng started the 2020-201 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, and was signed by the San Antonio Spurs just 10 days ago. Dieng is averaging 7.3 points per game, and 4 rebounds in 25 games.

Jordan Nwora, Milwaukee Bucks