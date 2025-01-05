Cards Ink Minnesota Wide Receiver to the 2025 Signing Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Terrence (T.J.) McWilliams, a wide receiver from the University of Minnesota, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, the team announced on Friday.

The 6-foot,190-pound McWilliams played in only three games this season for the Gophers before entering the transfer portal. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors during the 2024 campaign and also redshirted during the 2023 season.

He was a three-star prospect out of North Central in Indianapolis and played in the 2023 Army All-America Game before signing at Minnesota.

McWilliams was the 15th-rankied prospect in the state of Indiana and the No. 115 ranked wide receiver nationally by 247Sports.com in the 2023 signing class.

As a senior at North Central High, McWilliams tallied 447 yards and three touchdowns on 38 receptions. For his outstanding season, McWilliams was selected to the 2022 IndyStar Super Team.

During his junior season, McWilliams recorded 36 receptions for 434 yards and six touchdowns and was named all-state, all-country, and all-conference. His father, Terrence, played defensive end at Louisville from 1986-1990 and was a member of the 1991 Fiesta Bowl Championship team.