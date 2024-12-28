Cards Ink One of the Nation's Top Pass Rushers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Clev Lubin, one of the nation’s top pass rushers, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Saturday.

A 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end, Lubin joins the Cardinals after one season at Coastal Carolina. Lubin finished 15th nationally in sacks with 9.5 and recorded 12,5 tackles for loss in just 10 contests. He also registered 44 total tackles and forced three fumbles. The rising redshirt-junior had a career high 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in a 38-24 win over Appalachian State during the 2024 campaign.

Prior to his one-year stint at Coastal, Lubin guided Iowa Western to the NJCAA Division I Football National Championship and was honored as a first-team NJCAA All-American. He appeared in 12 games and led team with 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. His best game came in a win over Hutchinson where he recorded nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Lubin prepped at Suffern High where he was the Gatorade New York State Player of the Year as a senior and was named The Journal News Rockland County Football Player of the Year.

As a running back, Lubin rushed 110 times for 1,053 yards and 16 touchdowns while making 22 tackles during his senior season. Lubin holds the school record with 1,062 rushing yards in 2019 and scored 14 touchdowns. He was a two-time Rockland County Player of the Year on the hardwood.



