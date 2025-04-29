Cards Ink Three More Transfers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program inked three more transfers during the spring transfer portal season on Wednesday, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced.

The Cardinals signed tight end Jacob Stewart, defensive back Joseph Jefferson, and defensive lineman Justin Beadles.

Stewart, a tight end from Woodland, Calif., played one season at San Jose State before entering the transfer portal. The 6-5, 230-pounder, closed his lone season with the Spartans with 34 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He ended the year with five catches in The Hawai‘i Bowl vs. South Florida and added four catches for 32 yards and one touchdown versus No. 13 Boise State.

The California native recorded a career-high seven catches for a career-best 51 yards and a touchdown at Washington State.

Before signing at San Jose State, Stewart caught 27 passes for 322 yards and two scores in his first season as a tight end at Sacramento City College, where he played two full seasons. In his first year, Stewart played quarterback where he threw for 1,415 yards and 10 touchdowns to earn al-conference accolades.

Jefferson, who played three years at Purdue, appeared in 24 games with two starts. He recorded 33 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss during his tenure with the Boilermakers.

As a sophomore in 2024, Jefferson played in all 12 games with two starts. The Indianapolis, Ind., native tallied 31 tackles, producing a career-high 10 tackles and added a tackle-for-loss at Oregon State and registered nine tackles against Nebraska.

Jefferson appeared in 11 games, primarily on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

A native of Tyrone, Ga., Beadles transfers to Louisville after stops at New Mexico State, Houston, and Virginia Tech.

As a junior at New Mexico State last season, Beadles appeared in all 12 games for the Aggies and logged one start at defensive end. He finished the year with 20 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and a half-sack in his first season with the program. Beadles tallied a season-high six tackles at Jacksonville State and followed it up with five tackles in the Aggies’ home win over Louisiana Tech.

Beadles started his career at Virginia Tech but only stayed there for the shortened 2020 season. He left for Houston, where he spent three seasons.