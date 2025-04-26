Cards Ink Tight End from Utah

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - C.J. Jacobsen, a transfer tight end from Utah, has signed with the University of Louisville, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm, announced on Friday. Jacobsen, a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, is the third portal pickup during the spring window, joining former NC State wide receiver Dacari Collins and former San Jose State wideout TreyShun Hurry.

The rising sophomore spent two seasons with the Utes, but did not see any game action. The Meridian, Id. native was a three-star prospect and was rated in as the No. 673 prospect in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Jacobsen, who recorded 500 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, was named Idaho Statesman 5A All-State and an all-conference performer in 2022.



