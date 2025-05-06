Cards Ink Two Transfers During the Spring Portal Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kendrick Gilbert and Sam Secrest have signed with the University of Louisville, head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Tuesday.

The duo gives the Cards eight new signees during the spring transfer portal season

A former Kentucky defensive lineman, Gilbert spent the first two years of his career with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound tackle logged two tackles in two games as a true freshman in 2023, then five tackles and one for loss in eight games this past season.

A product of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral, Gilbert was a highly recruited prospect coming out of high school. He was rated as the No. 385 recruit in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.

Secrest started his career with the Cardinals before spending this past season with Houston. He played in a pair of games for the Cougars in 2024 before making his way back to Louisville. He also appeared in two games for the Cards during the 2023 campaign, playing 15 snaps at center against Murray State and five snaps on field goal kick against Duke.

Secrest signed with Louisville in 2022 after prepping at Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.). He was ranked as the No. 23 overall player from Indiana according to 247Sports and the 103rd ranked interior offensive lineman nationally.