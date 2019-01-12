Louisville walked into Chapel Hill, NC, and walked out with the biggest win by any team ever in the Roy Williams Era of UNC. The Cardinals' 83-62 win is the worst home loss of the Williams era and the biggest loss by any UNC team in any location since Jan. 31, 2002.

The unranked Cardinals crushed the TarHeels, starting fast and building a double-digit lead in the first half. Louisville held a commanding lead throughout the game.

"It was a very good day for Louisville," Williams said. "I congratulated Chris [Mack], and I really meant it. I thought his team played really, really well. They hit us early, and they made their first six threes, which was six out of the first nine. They made their first seven shots overall. We never really got into the game, and I would like to give you a brilliant answer as to why, but I can't give you that brilliant answer."

Louisville led by nine, 43-34 at the half and came out with the same fire to start the second half that they held in the first half. The Cardinals led by as many as 23 points. Louisville made 11 three-pointers, which tied the most by an UNC opponent this year (11 in losses to Texas and Michigan).

Carolina had season lows in field goals (20), field goal attempts (58), field goal percentage (.345), field goal percentage in a half (.308 in the second), three-pointers (3), three-point percentage (.136), rebounds (31), assists (tied, 13), points (62) and points in a half (28 in the second).

"We got our butts kicked," UNC's Cam Johnson said. "They came out and hit us in the mouth early and we struggled to get back. They made some shots, we didn't make shots. They kinda took it to us."