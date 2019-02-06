Ticker
Cards land Florida RB on Signing Day

Signing Day Commitment! Louisville has landed Rockledge, Fla., running back Jalen Mitchell.

Mitchell visited the Cardinals over the weekend so his signing isn't a complete shock, but he was a late target for the Cardinals and he joins Aidan Robbins in Louisville's 2019 class.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back had early offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. He took a visit to Miami back in December, but didn't sign with the Canes. He visited Colorado State and Toledo.

