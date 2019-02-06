Mitchell visited the Cardinals over the weekend so his signing isn't a complete shock, but he was a late target for the Cardinals and he joins Aidan Robbins in Louisville's 2019 class.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back had early offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. He took a visit to Miami back in December, but didn't sign with the Canes. He visited Colorado State and Toledo.

