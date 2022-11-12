LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team continues a three-game homestand to open the season against Wright State at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra.





Louisville fell 67-66 to Bellarmine on Wednesday in its season opener, despite a late 11-0 run to finish the game. Wright State lost to Davidson in double overtime, 102-97, in its opener Wednesday, despite 37 points from Trey Calvin.





The Cardinals are 3-0 all-time against Wright State. Louisville is 22-2 all-time against programs from the Horizon League.





GAME 2





Wright State (0-1) at Louisville (0-1)

November 12, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET

KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Ky.





MEDIA INFO





Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WGTK 970 AM); Streaming (Nick Curran, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)





Watch: ACC Network Extra (Kent Taylor, pxp | Larry O’Bannon, analysis)





Live Stats: Louisville Stats





PROMOTIONS/TICKETS





Single-Game Tickets | Season Tickets





• The game will feature student-only giveaways and promotions honoring the Cards’ official student section, The Ville’ns.





TOP STORYLINES





• Redshirt freshman guard/forward Mike James scored 16 points with three made 3-pointers against Bellarmine on Wednesday in his first college game. It was the fifth-most points ever by a Cardinal freshman in their debut.





• Redshirt junior forward Jae’Lyn Withers had a team-high 17 points against Bellarmine and went 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Across Louisville’s two exhibitions and the season opener, Withers has made 9 of 14 3-pointers (64.3%).





• Wednesday’s loss to Bellarmine was just the second ever for Louisville in November in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 48-2 in the arena in November since it opened in 2010. Wednesday’s loss to the Knights broke a streak of 21 straight home openers won by Louisville, as well as 18 season openers.





• Louisville head coach Kenny Payne is in his first season at the helm after 17 years as a college and NBA assistant. Payne is the only Division I men’s basketball head coach in the country who was a NBA Draft pick, as well as a national champion as a player and a coach (including as an assistant).





• Kenny Payne lost the first game of his head coaching career vs. Bellarmine. The last head coach to lose their first game at UofL was Hall of Famer Denny Crum, who coached Payne and went on to claim two national titles and six Final Fours.





HISTORY VS. WRIGHT STATE (UofL Leads 3-0)





Last Meeting: Louisville 65, Wright State 57

Dec. 16, 1996| Louisville, Ky.





Louisville trailed by one at halftime and struggled shooting from the field, but rallied in the second half to defeat Wright State at Freedom Hall.





DeJuan Wheat led the Cardinals with 14 points and four assists, while five other players scored at leaset six points, including nine points and seven rebounds from Alex Sanders.





Louisville outrebounded Wright State 42-32 and grabbed eight steals .





Rob Welch paced the Raiders with 15 points.



