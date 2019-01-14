After demolishing then-No. 12 North Carolina Saturday, Louisville moved to the very edge of the Top 25 in today's AP Poll.

Louisville garnered 112 points in this week's AP Poll, coming up just four points short of cracking the Top 25. Indiana, the team that beat Louisville in a thriller in Bloomington earlier this season, is the No. 25 team in the nation this week with 116 points.

LINK: College Basketball AP Top 25

Chris Mack's Cardinals had an up-and-down week last week, falling on the road to Pitt Wednesday, but crushing North Carolina by 21 points Saturday. The Tar Heels fell one spot to No. 13 in this week's poll. Kentucky moved up from 18th to 12th in this week's poll.

Among ACC teams, the league saw Duke remain at No. 1, Virginia stay at No. 4, Virginia Tech stay at No. 9, Florida State move up from 13th to 11th despite losing on a last second shot to Duke, UNC fall from 12th to 13th and NC State fall from No. 15 to No. 17.