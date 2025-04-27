Cards Power Past No. 4 Florida State to Win Weekend Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 19th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team needed just seven innings to secure a 14-2 victory over No. 4 Florida State on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (30-13, 12-9 ACC) pounded out three first-inning homers and ended things with a grand slam on its way to winning the weekend series.

Tucker Biven made his first start of the season on Sunday and worked a scoreless first inning. The Louisville bats followed with a thunderous start.

Alex Alicea drew a leadoff walk and Lucas Moore sent an 0-1 pitch over the centerfield wall for a two-run homer. Zion Rose then hammered a ball 418 feet right down the left field line to make it 3-0.

Jake Munroe kept things going with a walk and Eddie King Jr. hammered a two-run homer to the berm in left to give the Cardinals five runs through the first five batters.

Florida State (31-9, 12-6) finally broke through in the third, getting a two-run double with nobody out. TJ Schlageter came on out of the bullpen and ended the threat though.

Schlageter kept the Seminoles at bay through the middle innings before the Cardinals blew the game open in the sixth and seventh.

Kamau Neighbors delivered a two-run single in the sixth to extend the lead to five and Louisville put seven on the board to end things in the seventh.

Rose scored the first run on a wild pitch before Michael Lippe tripled home King. Collin Mowry then lined a RBI single to left field to make it 10-2.

After Louisville loaded the bases with a single and walk, Moore ended the day in the same manner he started it. The sophomore launched a grand slam inside the foul pole down the right field line to bring the run rule into effect.

Schlageter (3-1) secured the win with a scoreless outing, working a career-long 3.2 innings.

Moore matched his career high with six RBIs in his first career multi-homer game. Lippe, Mowry and Neighbors combined to go 6-for-10 with four RBIs in the bottom three spots in the order.

Louisville closes out the four-game homestand against Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.