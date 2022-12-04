LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football team will close out the 2022 season in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. ET and be televised by ESPN and air on 93.9 FM.

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be the 19th different bowl game that the Cards will play in and the Bearcats will be the 22nd different opponent. The Fenway Bowl will be the 11th game that the Cardinals have played in a Major League Baseball stadium.

The Cardinals won five of their last seven games to finish the regular season at 7-5 and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. With five victories over teams with seven or more wins, Louisville tied for the most among FBS schools this season.

Louisville defeated a pair of ranked teams over the course of the season, dismantling No. 10 Wake Forest, 48-21 and handling No. 24 NC State, 25-10. The Cardinals were ranked No. 25 in the last College Football Playoff Rankings before falling to Kentucky to close the regular season.

Defensively, the Cardinals are ranked second in the nation in sacks and third in turnovers gained with 28. The defense has lifted the Cards this season, allowing just 20.2 points per game (19th nationally) and giving up 347.1 yards of offense all season.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has battled injuries all season, rushed for 12 touchdowns, while throwing for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Jawhar Jordan has taken over as the top running back, rushing for 700 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Twelve UofL football student-athletes earned All-ACC honors this season, including first team linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who was second in the conference in sacks with 8.0 and seventh with 13.5 tackles for loss.

Louisville is making its 25th postseason appearance, posting an 11-12-1 all-time record in bowl games and is 1-1 in the postseason under head coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals and Bearcats will meet for the 25th time on the gridiron and the first time since 1997. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 30-22-1. The two schools have a home-and-home series scheduled for 2026 and 2027.



