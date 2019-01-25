Grad transfer point guard Christen Cunningham scored eight-straight points during a key stretch to help No. 23 Louisville beat No. 21 NC State Thursday night, 84-77.

Cunningham, who came to Louisville from Samford, finished with 17 crucial points in Louisville's win. He was 9 of 11 from the foul line and had four assists and four rebounds.

"He's been doing this all season," Louisville coach Chris Mack told Paul Rogers on 840 WHAS after the game. "He's steady Eddy, always in control. He just brings the ball up the court and runs the plays we need him to run, he doesn't even look over to the sideline anymore in some cases because he knows what we need him to do."

Cunningham was Louisville's leading scorer, but it was a complete team win. As Jordan Nwora struggled with shooting - he finished 3 of 12 overall including 0 for 7 from beyond the arc - the rest of the team picked up the scoring load.

"I'll start with Jordan," Mack said when asked about the rest of the team picking up the scoring. "Without watching the film, especially in the second half, I was really pleased that he didn't let his offensive, maybe a down night for him, affect his intensity and being locked in on the defensive end, it didn't affect him, which was huge for our team. I don't know if he had the maturity two months ago, but that's what it takes to win sometimes. You see a lot of articles, not saying that you people were writing them, that talks about us being a one-man show at times. He goes over 0-for-7, 3-for-12, which is for him, more the exception than the rule, and for us to do that and still win the game against a top-25 team says a lot about the other guys on our team that stepped up tonight."

Malik Williams scored 14 points, Nwora had 13, mostly from the foul line, Dwayne Sutton and Steven Enoch scored 10 a piece. Guards Khwan Fore and Ryan McMahon scored nine points a piece.

Braxton Beverly scored 19 and Torin Dorn had 18 as NC State made two big comebacks in the back-and-forth game, but Louisville closed the game out at the foul line in the final two minutes, pulling away with seven free throws in the final 46 seconds after the Wolfpack cut Louisville's lead to 77-75.