CardinalSports - Chris Mack - North Carolina Press Conference Notes

Chris Mack - North Carolina Press Conference Notes
Newsworthy items from Mack:
- Mack says they did hold a practice today, and held individual workouts yesterday.
- Mack adds that there's a 'conflict' between Louisville's medical staff and 'their' medical staff, which I'm assuming he means North Carolina.
- Mack confirms everybody practiced today except Aidan Igiehon, who is out with a non-COVID related illness.
- Since Georgia Tech, Mack says they've only been able to conduct seven practices.
- Mack says he's just as confused as everybody else, and he 'wants to write a book' about the last 48 hours.
- Mack mentions that Malik Williams will play tomorrow.
- Mack doesn't know who will be available, and they're waiting to find that out.