CardinalSports - Chris Mack - North Carolina Press Conference Notes

Newsworthy items from Mack:

- Mack says they did hold a practice today, and held individual workouts yesterday.

- Mack adds that there's a 'conflict' between Louisville's medical staff and 'their' medical staff, which I'm assuming he means North Carolina.

- Mack confirms everybody practiced today except Aidan Igiehon, who is out with a non-COVID related illness.

- Since Georgia Tech, Mack says they've only been able to conduct seven practices.

- Mack says he's just as confused as everybody else, and he 'wants to write a book' about the last 48 hours.

- Mack mentions that Malik Williams will play tomorrow.

- Mack doesn't know who will be available, and they're waiting to find that out.