Notes from Chris Mack's presser:

- "As best as we can," Mack said about the next couple of weeks.

- "No time to reflect, or look back" is the mindset according to Mack.

- Mack said the staff "will play really close attention" to the Duke-Boston College game.

- Mack said it's different this year because they won't be able to scout the game in person.

- Mack said Dino Gaudio has been assigned to scouting Duke all year, and Gaudio knows them "inside and out."