Louisville has landed its first in-state prospect of the 2020 cycle in the form of three-star Christian Academy of Louisville interior offensive lineman Austin Collins. While he is listed as a defensive end Louisville is recruiting him to play either center or guard. He can however play on the defensive line which adds to his value as a prospect.

"I committed to the university of Louisville is because I feel they are going to put me in the best spot possible to achieve my dreams of playing in the league," said Collins, "I feel like Louisville is invested in my success."

While every football recruit dreams of playing in the NFL, they still have to spend at least three years in college and Collins touched on that as well.

"Another thing is the family atmosphere that this staff has brought to the football team. I love coach Ledford and I’m excited to see what my future will be playing under him. The University of Louisville feels like home."