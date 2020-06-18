CardinalSports - Christopher Paul de-commits from Nebraska, re-opens recruitment

Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County senior Christopher Paul committed to Nebraska March 20, and not quite three months later, the three-star linebacker is back on the market.

Paul decommitted from the Huskers June 18 and this thought has been going through his mind for some time. He recently picked up an offer from Tennessee, and the Vols are on his mind, but even before the first SEC offer, Paul was considering re-opening his recruitment.

Cincinnati has been there from the beginning and Louisville is a school that could be the one trending today. He had a long conversation with the Cardinal staff Wednesday evening, right before making the decision to re-open his recruitment.

Paul was always planning to take his visits, so this decision is no surprise. He is now expected to slow things down, take some visits in the fall and re-examine his options.