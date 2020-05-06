The third and final offer of the day went to 2022 four-star sophomore Isaac McKneely out of Poca (WV).

"Coach Mack first reached out to my AAU coach two weeks ago I’d say, maybe longer," McKneely said to CardinalSports.com.



"So we have been in touch recently and have been on the phone a couple times," McKneely added.

"Coach Mack told me I have a lot to offer for his program, and that he’d love to see me in a Louisville uniform one day."

McKneely confirmed to CardinalSports.com that the offer was extended through a zoom call.

"I was actually on a zoom call with him when he told me, so I was just in shock mostly, but also obviously really excited."