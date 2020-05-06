Class of 2022 shooting guard collects offer from Louisville
The third and final offer of the day went to 2022 four-star sophomore Isaac McKneely out of Poca (WV).
"Coach Mack first reached out to my AAU coach two weeks ago I’d say, maybe longer," McKneely said to CardinalSports.com.
"So we have been in touch recently and have been on the phone a couple times," McKneely added.
"Coach Mack told me I have a lot to offer for his program, and that he’d love to see me in a Louisville uniform one day."
McKneely confirmed to CardinalSports.com that the offer was extended through a zoom call.
"I was actually on a zoom call with him when he told me, so I was just in shock mostly, but also obviously really excited."
McKneely has a handful of offers already, and mentioned to CardinalSports.com that he has been in contact with Virginia, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Indiana and a few more schools.
McKneely described his game to CardinalSports.com as this:
"I’m a combo-guard, I can play the 1 or the 2, whatever the coach needs. I can handle it well and shoot it off of the dribble."
McKneely went on to say he excels in "catch-and-shoot" opportunities.
Louisville joins West Virginia, Kansas State, Xavier, along with a handful of others as schools to offer McKneely a scholarship.