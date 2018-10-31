Former Kentucky High School phenom and UofL great Herbie Phelps raises Daylilies in Magnolia, Kentucky. He held the Kentucky high school career scoring record (722) for 52 years. He is second for most points scored in a game (68) behind former Reds pitcher Don Gullett (72).



2018 will be the sixth time that Louisville has hosted the national Field Hockey Championship since 2002, twice as often as any other venue.

Louisville, Oregon State and Virginia are the only schools above the Missouri Compromise that have been to the College World Series four times since 2007.

Louisville and Villanova are the only schools to win the Big East three times since 2009.

Louisville Basketball has won six conference championships since 2003. CUSA- 2003, 2005; Big East – 2009, 2012, 2013: AAC – 2014.

UofL’s Kelsi Worrell currently holds the U.S. record in the 100 Butterfly. Louisville’s Mary T. Meagher, sister of former U.S. Representative Anne Northup, once held the World Record.

UofL’s Swimming and Diving teams finished in the top ten nationally in 2018. The women finished 5th and the men 9th.

UofL’s 2013 National Champs was the first basketball championship team from UofL that did not have a starter from the city of Louisville.

Luke Hancock is the only non-starter to ever be selected as the Most Valuable Player in the Final Four.