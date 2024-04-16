New head coach Pat Kelsey has added yet another player from the transfer portal this afternoon. J’Vonne Hadley announced his commitment to Louisville via Instagram and X, which is huge news for a team that needs quality players fast. Hadley will be another key contributor to the success of Louisville’s team next season with Terrence Edwards Jr, who recently committed to the Cardinal's. That duo at their height will cause matchup problems for opposing guards.

Hadley is a 6’7 two-way guard who impacts both sides of the ball. This past season with Colorado, he averaged 11.6 points per game on an outstanding 53.8% from the field, to go along with six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Most of his damage is done inside of the paint, as he takes advantage of smaller matchups against him, utilizing post moves and his strength to score effectively. His jump shot is still improving with time, as a season ago he shot 41.7% from three on low volume. He doesn’t take many threes, but he’s shown he can knock them down when he’s left open.

Hadley is also very capable on the defensive end, switching from guards to forwards often due to his bigger frame and active hands.

This is another great pickup for Pat Kelsey and Louisville, because Hadley’s another player who can come in and help right away. Most people would agree that the recruiting trail was going to be Pat Kelsey’s biggest question mark coming in, but man has he answered back quickly. Kelsey has been tireless since his first day as far as recruiting goes and this is only the beginning.

The next visits for Louisville that are lined up are five star Center and top ten player in the 2024 class Jayden Quaintance, who’s set to be in Louisville for an official visit this Thursday. In the next four days, Louisville will also be getting visits from Washington transfer Koren Johnson, Horizon League POY and Oakland transfer Trey Townsend, Wake Forest transfer Boopie Miller, and Long Beach State transfer Aboubacar (aboo-bacar) Traore.

Still a long way to go for Louisville, but the roster in shaping up nicely, which may give Pat Kelsey enough to work with for the “ReviVILLE” to officially begin.