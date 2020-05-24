Rance Conner became the first cornerback commitment in Louisville's 2021 class Friday afternoon. His commitment was an unexpected surprise for coaches, fans, and recruiting analysts. Not one futurecast or crystal ball was entered for him which is rare these days. Highschool Quarterbacks in South Florida and recruiting analysts in Louisville, Kentucky can relate when it comes to Rance coming out of nowhere and messing up their Friday plans. The Booker T. Washington corner picked off seven passes last season and helped the Tornados win a state championship.

Cardinal Sports breaks down how Conner's commitment affects the rest of Louisville's 2021 class and what to expect from him as a Cardinal.