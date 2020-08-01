CardinalSports - Commitment analysis: What TJ Lewis brings to Louisville

TJ Lewis is a six-foot-four, 180-pound quarterback from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia who has the ability to play multiple positions on offense. He's very raw as a passer right now but he makes big plays with his running ability. With some time in the quarterback room, Lewis could be a great fit in Louisville's run dominant read-option attack. The main competition for Lewis was UCF and Georgia Tech. In the end, the fit of playing quarterback in Louisville's system and his connection with the coaching staff was the deciding factor. Louisville continued its 2021 trend of going into the heart of Georgia and poaching prospects that the in-state yellow jackets were pursuing. Other schools offered him as a receiver and even defensive back. UCF and Virginia Tech had a lot of interest in Lewis but in the end it came down to the Knights, Yellow Jackets, and the Cards, with Louisville closing because they have committed to developing him as a quarterback.



ROSTER/POSITION OUTLOOK

Lewis is now the 23rd prospect to give his verbal pledge to Louisville in the 2021 class and the first quarterback to do so. There are now only two spots (maybe three) remaining in the class and one of those is slotted for 2021 three-star linebacker Prince Kolie from Tennessee. The other remaining spot will likely be another offensive lineman, perhaps Armon Bethea from New York, who just the past week told national analyst Rob Cassidy that Louisville, West Virginia, and you guessed it Georgia Tech, are the three teams standing out for him at the moment. In 2021 Louisville should return all the current quarterbacks on the 2020 roster not named Jawon Pass. Incumbent starter Michale Cunningham could opt for the NFL but for the purpose of this article, I will assume he returns. Here's what the quarterback room will look like next season*: Michale Cuningham - RS Senior Even Conley - Junior Tee Webb - Sophomore/RS Freshman TJ Lewis- Freshman

*This list does not include walk-ons

EVALUATION