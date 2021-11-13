Commitment breakdown: Three-star DL Tawfiq Thomas to Louisville

Louisville picked up a big piece to their defensive future on Friday when Florida tackle Tawfiq Thomas committed to the Cardinals. The win on the recruiting trail was a big one for Louisville keeping the three-star prospect with 24 reported offers away from SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 programs.

WHAT THE CARDINALS ARE GETTING

The Cardinals are getting a true nose guard to run their hybrid 3-4 defense. Thomas is that unique player who can eat up the A-gap taking on blockers with a push up the middle in passing situations. Listed at 6-foot, 3-inches, 359 pounds, there is no moving Thomas back at the point of contact. The Louisville linebackers will sing his praises for years to come.

WHAT MAKES TAWFIG THOMAS DIFFERENT

As big as his frame, Thomas is athletic with great movement and has a good get-off. His strength shedding 7A Tampa area offensive linemen for Gaither shows snap after snap. All the key pieces are there for Thomas with a ton of upside left to his game. Thomas has unlimited potential at the collegiate level.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR LOUISVILLE

Finding a true nose guard is hard to find making running a 3-4 defense as intended contingent on that one player… Louisville has their man. The Cardinals’ defense has taken a step back this season going from holding the opposition to 369.1 yards per game to 407.6. Yet, Louisville is that team three plays away from winning three more games.

Most of the Cardinals defensive linemen are quick and athletic, but not big. Thomas is the heir apparent to take over for redshirt senior Jacquies Turner trading his 6-1, 290-pound, frame for Thomas’ massive size.