Cunningham named ACC Quarterback of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week, the league announced on Monday.



The native of Montgomery, Ala., Cunningham passed for 303 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 224 yards and two more scores in Thursday night's 62-22 win over Duke. The redshirt junior became the second player in FBS history to pass for 300 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo versus Stanford on Oct. 30, 1999.



Cunningham's 527 total yards marks the fourth-highest single-game total by a Louisville player and was the second player in Louisville history to be responsible for seven touchdowns in a game (Lamar Jackson had three such games).



The 6-foot-1 signal caller rushed for 224 rushing yards, falling two yards shy of Jackson's record for rushing yards by a UofL quarterback. Cunningham set the Louisville record for yards per carry in a game by a player with at least 10 attempts, averaging 20.4 on just 11 carries. The Cardinals close out the regular season on Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. contest at home versus Kentucky.